Saint Lucian ‘atheist’ to take on pastor in scholarly debate

(SNO) — The man, who once sparked debate and controversy in Saint Lucia when he called for an end to prayers at schools and events, will be taking on a pastor in what has been described as a “scholarly debate on the world’s most popular worldviews”.

Educator, Jason Joseph, will go tête-à-tête with Pastor Devron Thomas, who has been described as a “Christian apologist” and who is also a Seventh-Day Adventist minister.

The event, dubbed ‘World View in Conflict: Atheism and Theism’, is organized by Pastor Rod Rene and the Central Students Council of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC).

Late last year, Joseph gained national attention when he questioned whether prayers at schools and public events on the island is actually a good idea.

He said in this day and age, one cannot force only Christianity down people’s throat.

“That is totally out of place and I think it is time all these things are looked at and being taken a little bit more seriously,” he said.

He was immediately pounced upon by many in Saint Lucia, which has been described as a largely Christian nation.

According to his Linkedin profile, Pastor Thomas hold a master’s degree in dogmatic theology from the North- Western University: Greenwich School of Theology and a bachelor’s degree in theology from the University of the Southern Caribbean.