Saint Lucian artiste releases reggae album

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 55 Shares

(SNO) — Saint Lucian artiste, Legal, has released a new album entitled ‘Life’ on a variety of web platforms.

The album was produced by JRC Record.

It features producers from Senegal, Africa, Martinique and Jamaica, and artiste Norris Man and Lutan Fyah, from Jamaica.

“I am a proud Saint Lucian representing on a high level in this reggae industry,” Legal, whose real name is Daniel Joseph, stated.

The artiste is expected to begin touring for the album with Norris Man this March.

“I will be touring the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa this year,” the artiste revealed.

Legal was born on June 25, 1985 in St. Lucia, but migrated to Toronto, Canada, at the age of 17.|

Soon after that he began recording music with producers in Canada, Jamaica, France, Germany, and the USA.



In 2012 he was awarded “Artiste in the Spotlight” at the Reggae Exclusive Awards in Toronto.

He has worked with artistes such Sizzla, Capleton, Norris Man, Natural Black, Anthony B and others.