Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Saint Lucian artiste releases reggae album

By SNO Staff
February 8, 2019

 Share This On:

Share55
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
55 Shares

(SNO) — Saint Lucian artiste, Legal, has released a new album entitled ‘Life’ on a variety of web platforms.

The album was produced by JRC Record.

It features producers from Senegal, Africa, Martinique and Jamaica, and artiste Norris Man and Lutan Fyah, from Jamaica.

“I am a proud Saint Lucian representing on a high level in this reggae industry,” Legal, whose real name is Daniel Joseph, stated.

The artiste is expected to begin touring for the album with Norris Man this March.

“I will be touring the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa this year,” the artiste revealed.

Legal was born on June 25, 1985 in St. Lucia, but migrated to Toronto, Canada, at the age of 17.|

Soon after that he began recording music with producers in Canada, Jamaica, France, Germany, and the USA.


In 2012 he was awarded “Artiste in the Spotlight” at the Reggae Exclusive Awards in Toronto.

He has worked with artistes such Sizzla, Capleton, Norris Man, Natural Black, Anthony B and others.

(17)(0)
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

One comment

  1. Realist
    February 8, 2019 at 2:33 PM

    Good Luck !

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.