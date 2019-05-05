Saint Lucian artiste Tori Elle releases new single; speaks about future plans

Share This On:

Rising Saint Lucian artiste, Tori Elle, has released her second single.

The song, ‘Bad Princess’, was officially released to the public at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.

In an exclusive interview with St. Lucia News Online, Tori Elle said her newest single has a “strong hidden message”.

“‘Bad Princess’ speaks of a young woman who knows she is important, she knows she’s blessed and she knows she’s a princess, however she will be considered bad as she refuses to conform to society’s expectations of her. She holds on to the title ‘bad princess’ hard and proud,” the artiste said, adding that she’s planning to do a music video for ‘Bad Princess’.

Her first single, ‘Full Force’, was released at midnight on November 14 (her birthday) in 2018 on “many popular music platforms”.

“In the song, a young woman confesses her love to a man. She speaks of his lack of loyalty and asks that he would stop playing games because she’s ready to go “full force” into the relationship. Later on in December, the visuals were released showcasing the story-line of the song better,” she explained, adding that both singles, ‘Full Force’ and ‘Bad Princess,’ were written by her.

Born Tori Terri Leonce, the 19-year-old Castries resident said she has always wanted to become a musician.

According to her, locally, her favourite artistes are Arthur Allain, Michael Robinson, Rashaad Joseph, Sedale, Mottona “and many more”, while Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Arianna Grande, H.E.R, SZA, Tessane Chin, and Bob Marley are her favourite international artistes.

“Before I even knew who I was, I would sing,” she said. “Music has always been a part of me. It was never a hobby to me. It became a part of my life from a very early age.”



“I hit my first stage at the age of 10 where I forgot the lyrics and ran off crying, but that didn’t stop me. I became stronger and learned from the experience,” she said.

Years later, specifically on September 9, 2017, the former Castries Comprehensive Secondary School student would be involved in her first official music production, a song entitled ‘Call Me’, a collaboration with rapper Chemis. The song, she said, was produced by Vineyard Productions.

‘Call Me’, explained Tori Elle, is about a young woman who has a strong liking for a guy and she sings to him, asking him to call her whenever he needs anything. Later on, visuals were released on Youtube for the song, the artiste disclosed.

The second collaboration, entitled ‘Home’, was done with well-known local artiste Shemmy J, and released on February 8, 2018.

Tori Elle said “the patriotic song” written by Shemmy J “speaks of the beauty that rests in the land of St. Lucia”.

“Getting a message from Shemmy J requesting to do a feature with me was one of the best feelings, as he is one of my musical inspirations,” she remarked.

Now what’s next for Tori Elle?

She is aiming to hit the regional and international stages.

“I would love to become someone whose music can inspire and help individuals. I want to become the best at my craft and work hard to perfect it every day that I spend on the planet,” she said.

“I want to hit some of those big stages and leave my fans with performances that they will never forget. I would love to collaborate with some influential artistes.

Locally, she has performed at popular events such as the business awards and sports awards, as well as several festivals.

But Tori Elle’s journey in the musical landscape has not been alone. She has a number of people to thank for her steady progress.

“From day one I’ve worked with Rashaad Joseph from OV Band, Ransum Recordz and Arthur Allain. I recently started working with Clent from The Audio Land a.k.a ‘Islands’. He is the one who made the beat for ‘Bad Princess’. He also recorded, mixed and mastered the track.

“I recently started working with Sedale,” she added. “Sedale and Shemmy J have shared some life-changing advice with me which has assisted me, in not only my musical career, but also with me as a person,” she added.

