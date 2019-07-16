Saint Lucian artiste Natty Conqueror releases second edition of ‘True Love’ video

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — After releasing his premiere video called “True Love” Saint Lucia reggae artist Natty Conqueror has finished the project and on July 15, 2019, released the second edition of the music video. SEE VIDEO BELOW ARTICLE

The singer has been occupied for the past two years doing shows, dubplates and jingles for sound systems, deejays and selectors island-wide, and has taken a break to push his sixth independent album “Universal”.

During the making of the ‘True Love’ video on April, he has been looking for a couple to do the action scene for the project, but couldn’t find anyone, until he decided to release a quick premiere video to promote his 15-track album.

Getting criticism from some folks about the video, he already had in mind what they would say in regards to his video. The critics argued that that the video is talking about love but there is no love scene in it.

“When I was planning to film the video, I was looking for a couple to do some actions in different locations for the footage, but people were not interested at the time, as usual, because I’m a local reggae artiste. And since St. Lucia is a country that doesn’t really embrace reggae music to the fullest like all the other genres of music, they make it very difficult for an upcoming talented young reggae artiste to get the exposure, the support, and the respect that they deserve like the rest of the artistes,” he said, adding “and since I couldn’t get someone that was interested, I decided to release the video in promoting my new album, and after it was released, I had already known what criticisms people would have given even before I released it, because I can see things even before it happens”.

After doing an interview about the project on social media, a lady and her husband decided to be a part of the project.

However. Natty Conqueror is getting set to perform at Palm Valley in Grande Riviere, Dennery at a concert called “Reggae Xplosion” organised by Jako and Cedar Heights production along with other local reggae artistes such as Meshach, Itooba, Aschadan, King Hephzibah, and The Phases Band. This event will be held on August 2, 2019.

