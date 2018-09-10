Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Saint Lucian appointed Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court judge

Press release
September 10, 2018
Share3
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
2 Shares

H.E. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, (right) Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, administers the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance to Hon. Justice Eddy Ventose (left) as a Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

(OECS BUSINESS FOCUS) — H.E. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, administered the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance on September 3 to Hon. Justice Eddy Ventose as a Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

Justice Ventose is the youngest person in the history of the University of the West Indies (UWI) to be promoted to a personal professorship (at age 35), according to an article published in Barbados’s Nation News in July 2012. Sir Hilary Beckles, who was promoted to professor of history at age 37 in 1993, held the previous record.

Ventose featured prominently in regional news earlier this year after he was granted the right to vote in the May 2018 general elections in Barbados.

In an unprecedented hearing, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ordered that the St. Lucian national, who has been living in Barbados for some time, be added to the register of voters in Barbados.

The Court declared that it was satisfied that the legal and regulatory conditions for his registration have been met.

(2)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.