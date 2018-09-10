Saint Lucian appointed Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court judge

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

(OECS BUSINESS FOCUS) — H.E. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, administered the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance on September 3 to Hon. Justice Eddy Ventose as a Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

Justice Ventose is the youngest person in the history of the University of the West Indies (UWI) to be promoted to a personal professorship (at age 35), according to an article published in Barbados’s Nation News in July 2012. Sir Hilary Beckles, who was promoted to professor of history at age 37 in 1993, held the previous record.

Ventose featured prominently in regional news earlier this year after he was granted the right to vote in the May 2018 general elections in Barbados.

In an unprecedented hearing, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ordered that the St. Lucian national, who has been living in Barbados for some time, be added to the register of voters in Barbados.

The Court declared that it was satisfied that the legal and regulatory conditions for his registration have been met.