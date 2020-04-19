Don't Miss

Saint Lucian appears in court for stabbing sisters

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 19, 2020

From left: Casy Joseph, and sisters Tricia Valentine and Jolisa Dublin

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Saint Lucian man facing two charges of attempted murder into the stabbing of two sisters in Dominica appeared in court on Friday, April 17.

Casy K. Joseph, 29, of Bexon, Castries, is accused of stabbing his partner, 23-year-old Tricia Valentine and her 17-year-old sister Jolisa Dublin, both of Grand Fond, Dominica at 3:15 p.m on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at a residence in Grand Fond.

He fled the scene but was caught on Wednesday, April 15.

The victims are reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Bail was denied and Joseph was ordered remanded when the court was told he is a non-national and seen as a flight risk.

The court was also told that Joseph’s family in Saint Lucia are arranging legal representation for him.

He is expected to appear in court on July 22 on one charge and August 4 on the other.

2 comments

  1. jh
    April 19, 2020 at 1:57 AM

    Now his family gotta find money in this hard times smh

    Reply
  2. Melly
    April 19, 2020 at 1:55 AM

    He should not be released on bail.

    Reply

