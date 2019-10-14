Saint Lucia Writers to host ‘rising star’

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

The Saint Lucia Writers Forum will host another rising artist at the Central Library.

The event is slated for October 24, 2019, starting at 6:30 p.m. It will feature St. Lucian artiste Kristian Lawrence.

Kristian, a student at St. Mary’s College and Saint Lucia School of Music, is an actor and songwriter.

Over the past years, he has participated in local and regional events.

In Saint Lucia, he appeared with Boo Hinkson on Jazz Mainstage in 2018 and last April captured second place at the Defi Lyceens competition in Guadeloupe for high school children.

Kristian is hardworking, determined and self-motivated. He plans to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

The Writer’s Forum event promises a mix of fine singing and dancing from our rising artiste.

The public is invited.

( 0 ) ( 0 )