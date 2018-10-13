Saint Lucia Writers Forum honours Ashanti Prescott

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Writers Forum is honored to invite Mr. Ashanti Prescott to be its first candidate of the Rising Author Recognition, as its first featured Artist for the month of October, as we are aware of his valuable contribution in this field of work.

The event is scheduled to take place on October 30th 2018, from 6:30pm, at the Central Library in Castries.

The Rising Author Recognition is an event where we celebrate and recognize works of our Rising Authors/Poets/ Artists, who excel or have been growing in their craft. We like to showcase the works of seasoned writers, like Mr. Ashanti Prescott, who we wait in anticipation to hear speak about what has inspired him and his works. It is also an opportunity for other emerging writers to mingle with the wider literary community, and be inspired to get published and attain the heights that our Rising Authors have attained.

The expertise and experience of Mr. Prescott, in this field of work will be an excellent addition to our schedule as many of our visitors and members will look forward to hearing and learning from his work; which is why we are extending an invitation to you the public , to share in this event with our Rising Author.

Mr. Ashanti Prescott, is the author of “Lanmou èvèk Lafwa, épi Mizi Listwa” a kwéyòl collection of poems (October, 2016); 238 Square Miles Submerged in Fascination, an English collection of poems (2011). He is presently working on another collection of poems, which I know will lead to relentless reading. Ashanti was a nominee in the poetry category of the CDF 2012 Fine Arts Awards. He says he loves to depict the picturesque St. Lucia and the wonderful females’ anatomy in his writing to make it flamboyant and more potent. He believes that God certainly knew this amazing ‘ou-la-la!’ companion He gave to man on creation week.

Additionally, Ashanti hails from the cultural community of Barre St. Joseph in South Castries. He is an Agriculturalist by profession, in that while he serves others as a liaison officer in the Banana Industry, he is also a humble beekeeper. This community activist has served on numerous executives such as Development Committees, Drug Free Club and Sports Council both in South Castries and Southeast Castries, including the General Council of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. He was a member of the South Castries Youth and Sports Council when it won the coveted title of Outstanding Youth and Sport Council of the year in 2006. In fact, he was the then treasurer. Likewise, he has also served on the executive of the St. Lucia Writers’ Forum.

We look forward to a positive response, from you the public, as we feature Mr. Ashanti Prescott. We are in the Kweyol month and his presentation will also be in Creole. Make it a date with us at the Castries Central Library, October 30th, 2018, as we celebrate our culture and be inspired by our Rising Author. Again, it is Tuesday, October 30th, 2018.