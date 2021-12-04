 

December 4, 2021

Health and Wellness Minister Moses ‘Musa’ Jn Baptiste said Saint Lucia won’t impose travel bans on flights from Africa in response to the Omicron Variant of Concern, but health authorities here will increase their vigilance at the island’s ports of entry.

The minister spoke Thursday (December 2) as he updated the nation on the government’s latest COVID-19 protocols.

He said Saint Lucia “will not do” like other unnamed CARICOM nations that have instituted bans, however, the Health and Wellness Ministry “will continue to consult the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)” for help in detecting the presence of the new variant.

Jn Baptiste said the government intends to maintain the current COVID prevention and protection protocols “for December and January,” but is also ready to take any other actions that may become necessary as more is known of the Omicron variant currently being researched by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meanwhile, St. Kitts and Nevis has adopted the same position as Saint Lucia and will not be banning flights from Africa.
Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris said Friday (December 3) his administration is being guided by the WHO’s current advice: nations should not ban flights from Africa.

