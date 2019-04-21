Saint Lucia wins two regional pageants in one night

(SNO) — Two young ladies ensured Saint Lucia got some very good news for the Easter holidays.

On Saturday night, April 20, Saint Lucia won two regional pageants held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG): Miss Plus Size Universe Pageant held at Sunset Shores Beach Hotel at Villa Beach on St. Vincent and the Miss Easterval 2019 Pageant held at the Ashton Hard Court on Union Island, one of the many islands in SVG.

Annabel Rollins won the Miss Plus Size pageant while Jozel Cooper won the Miss Easterval crown.

Notably, Rollins, who hails from Anse La Raye, was the second runner-up (third place), in the second annual Miss Curves with Confidence pageant held on May 19, 2018 at Morne Coubaril Estate in Soufriere. At the time, Rollins represented Majestic Taxi and Tours, and the pageant is the brainchild of the Alexander Family Foundation and Events.

Meanwhile, Cooper, not only won the Miss Easterval title, but she also took home the Miss Photogenic, best national wear and best swimwear awards. Cooper, who is a draw hostess at the St. Lucia National Lottery, was prepared by Lady J Pageants, which has a successful track record in local and regional pageantry.

Like Rollins, Cooper is no stranger to pageantry.

She was third runner-up in the keenly contestent 2017 National Carnival Queen Pageant held on July 1 at the National Cultural Centre.

Cooper, who was sponsored by Pierre Marcel at the time, also won best costume and Miss Congeniality.

She is originally from Choiseul but resides in Gros Islet, according to her Facebook profile.

