Saint Lucia wins third place in eastern Caribbean men’s volleyball tournament

(SNO) — Saint Lucia placed third in the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) men’s tournament in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, over the weekend.

Saint Lucia, the defending champions from 2017, beat Grenada 3-1.

Previously, Saint Lucia had been beaten by St Vincent and the Grenadines in the first semifinal. SVG came from two sets down to overturn and upset Saint Lucia in a thrilling five-set match (18-25,13-25, 25-13, 25-16 and 15-10). St Vincent and the Grenadines would go on to beat the home team, Antigua and Barbuda, 3-2 to take the title.

In awards presented on Sunday night, Saint Lucia took three individual trophies – Tevin St Jean got best blocker and best server, whilst Joseph Clercent got best outside hitter.