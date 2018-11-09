Don't Miss
NO SURPRISE: Over 700,000 unique visitors per month for the past two months. TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Saint Lucia wins third place in eastern Caribbean men’s volleyball tournament

By Terry Finisterre
November 9, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Tevin St Jean, 2014 ECVA best blocker, won the award again, along with best server in the 2018 tournament.

(SNO) — Saint Lucia placed third in the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) men’s tournament in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, over the weekend.

Saint Lucia, the defending champions from 2017, beat Grenada 3-1.

Previously, Saint Lucia had been beaten by St Vincent and the Grenadines in the first semifinal. SVG came from two sets down to overturn and upset Saint Lucia in a thrilling five-set match (18-25,13-25, 25-13, 25-16 and 15-10). St Vincent and the Grenadines would go on to beat the home team, Antigua and Barbuda, 3-2 to take the title.

In awards presented on Sunday night, Saint Lucia took three individual trophies – Tevin St Jean got best blocker and best server, whilst Joseph Clercent got best outside hitter.

(0)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.