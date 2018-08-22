Saint Lucia wins ECVA Women, again

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) – Saint Lucia came out on top once again in Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) senior women’s competition over the weekend in Antigua and Barbuda. In the final game they had a comfortable 3-1 victory over St. Martin with scores of 25 -19, 25-18, 23 -25, and 25-14.

Coming in unbeaten, the defending champs looked in control of the game until complacency crept in during the 3rd set and St. Martin took the initiative to at least avoid a straight set defeat in the finals. Saint Lucia was carried once again by their Captain and vice-captain Lisa Casimie and Kerin Neptune respectively. Together they combined for 33 points both scoring 13 spikes each.

On the team score sheet the champions had a distinct advantage in Attack leading 40-29 in Spikes. They led in blocks as well (10-3) but St. Martin had more Aces – 6 to 4.

Saint Lucia took home 5 of the 9 individual awards on hand. Kerin Neptune was easily the best server with a .89 average and 16 Aces included. She was also 3rd in the scoring category. Best Middle Blocker when to Yosherbel Emmanuel, with 17 Blocks and 33 rebounds.

Cindy Wilson showed her experience as she claimed the Best Setter trophy. Lisa Casimie added to Saint Lucia’s trophy collection when she won the best Outside Hitter. She was also adjudged Most Valuable Player. In addition to her Best Outside Hitting award, she was second in Scoring and third in Receiving.

Mali Peters of Antigua and Barbuda had 71 Spikes to edge Lisa Casimie (68) for the Best Scorer title.

ECVA action next moves to the male version of this competition in a few months.