Saint Lucia win at last in OECS netball

Saint Lucia have found their level at the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States / Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (OECS / ECCB) Netball Series. Tuesday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia and the Commonwealth of Dominica met in the early fixture. It was the matchup of the only two winless teams in the competition.
Saint Lucia led comfortably, 27-16 at halftime. They extended that lead marginally at the final whistle, winning 46-34 to record their first win.
The home team all but formalised its lien on the inaugural OECS / ECCB title, beating Antigua and Barbuda on OECS Day. St Vincent and the Grenadines are unbeaten in the competition, with winless Dominica their final opponents.
Saint Lucia will end the competition with a matchup against Antigua and Barbuda.
