Saint Lucia will have a new prime minister by Christmas, says Frederick

(SNO) — The next general elections in Saint Lucia are constitutionally due in 2021. However, former government minister under the United Workers Party (UWP) Richard Frederick believes there will be a change in leadership way before that date. Actually way, way before that.
“I’m seeing down the line,” he said, “and I see for Christmas, I see for Christmas there’ll be the installation of a new prime minister in this country and Richard Frederick will lead the charge. I will lead the charge. I will!”
Frederick made the remarks in front thousands of people during a protest march organised by the main Opposition St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP), on Sunday, Sept. 9.
And who would be a better replacement for Chastanet?
“I call on you, Philip J Pierre. I shall support you to become prime minister. I say this without hesitation,” Frederick said.
The talk show host and attorney also made his intentions to contest the next elections very clear.
“I want you to tell Chastanet, I say I will be coming up for the next elections,” he said.
Meanile, during the SLP’s press conference last Wednesday, Pierre was quizzed about Frederick’s statements, and about the former UWP politician’s relationship with the SLP.
“Richard Frederick spoke as an independent citizen on Sunday. Independent! Very independent,”” Pierre emphasized.
“I am leader of the SLP. As we speak, we have six election candidates. I cannot read Mr. Richard Frederick’s mind. I’m not in a position to read Richard Frederick’s mind,” Pierre added.
Will Frederick become a welcome addition to the SLP team?
Pierre’s response was cautious and somewhat vague. “The SLP has a process by which it chooses its election candidates. Anybody who wants to run for the St. Lucia Labour party has to go through the process.”
The lunatic is on a rampage.....You can fly the friendly skies as much as you want on your broomstick,you can offer the devil your soul if you have one still,you can jump high and low this will NEVER happen. You this unicorn stay in your section you will always be a has been, plan your coupe d'etat not even that will work. So long sucker nice knowing you. Ha ha you brokes not much coming in these days our waters are well protected thanks to our PM get yourself a job are you not an Attorney? Did Kenny take your licence too me choo are.
I hope among the processes is a visa hahahahaha
Will Labour be staging another coup attempt to get this done? Are the narco-industry underground troops ready to take over the media houses just like Mr. Hoodlum once did? Are they ready to establish curfews and checkpoints?
We have already seen the Five Star General on stage. Will Maduro and Cuba be sending auxiliary troops? Who is about to be murdered and the body disappearing just as in the case of Maurice Bishop in Grenada, this time? Tell us you rogues!
Please come clean as to why your bisa was evoked by the US govt... SLP now associated with Fredrick very scary indeed
Unbelievable, you are indeed a dog. After all what they did to you. No shame! How can you watch your nasty self in the mirror.