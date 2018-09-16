Saint Lucia will have a new prime minister by Christmas, says Frederick

(SNO) — The next general elections in Saint Lucia are constitutionally due in 2021. However, former government minister under the United Workers Party (UWP) Richard Frederick believes there will be a change in leadership way before that date. Actually way, way before that.

“I’m seeing down the line,” he said, “and I see for Christmas, I see for Christmas there’ll be the installation of a new prime minister in this country and Richard Frederick will lead the charge. I will lead the charge. I will!”

Frederick made the remarks in front thousands of people during a protest march organised by the main Opposition St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP), on Sunday, Sept. 9.

And who would be a better replacement for Chastanet?

“I call on you, Philip J Pierre. I shall support you to become prime minister. I say this without hesitation,” Frederick said.

The talk show host and attorney also made his intentions to contest the next elections very clear.

“I want you to tell Chastanet, I say I will be coming up for the next elections,” he said.

Meanile, during the SLP’s press conference last Wednesday, Pierre was quizzed about Frederick’s statements, and about the former UWP politician’s relationship with the SLP.

“Richard Frederick spoke as an independent citizen on Sunday. Independent! Very independent,”” Pierre emphasized.

“I am leader of the SLP. As we speak, we have six election candidates. I cannot read Mr. Richard Frederick’s mind. I’m not in a position to read Richard Frederick’s mind,” Pierre added.

Will Frederick become a welcome addition to the SLP team?

Pierre’s response was cautious and somewhat vague. “The SLP has a process by which it chooses its election candidates. Anybody who wants to run for the St. Lucia Labour party has to go through the process.”

