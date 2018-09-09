Saint Lucia whips Antigua to open FIFA Nations League

Pin +1 Share 14 Shares

(SNO) — Second-half goals from Pernal Williams (50), Andrus Remy (67) and substitute Jervic McFarlane (90) saw Saint Lucia getting a 3-0 away-win over Antigua and Barbuda and massive revenge from the last time these two teams met, as the FIFA Nations League continued on Friday with a match-up in St John’s.

Saint Lucia started with a 4-3-3 formation: Leon Alexander in goal, Trinidad and Tobago trio Kurt Frederick, Otev Lawrence and Melvin Doxilly, Martinique-based Pernal Williams, Croatia-based Zaine Pierre, Tremayn Shayne Paul, Gregson President, Andrus Remy, Honduras based Malik St Prix, and Alvinus Myers.

After a scoreless but entertaining and enterprising first half, Pernal Williams, aged 27, played a one-two with Tremain Shayn Paul on the edge of the 18 yard area in traffic, and Paul gifted Williams with a perfectly weighted return for Williams to slide the ball past Muhammad in the box.

Twenty-five-year-old Marchand striker Andrus Remy had spurned a chance to put Saint Lucia ahead in the first stanza, but he was on hand in the second to head home a cross ensuing from a corner kick that Muhammad had parried right to the debutant striker. Remy was impressive in the recent Coca Cola Island Cup in Saint Lucia, finishing second top scorer with six goals in six matches for Marchand.

Into time added on, Remy combined with fellow debutant Javick McFarland, on as a sub, to seal the match in Saint Lucia’s favour. The ball fell to Remy down the right after Muhammad again failed to clear. With the keeper out of position, Remy crossed to find McFarlane, just on, and he volleyed home.

Saint Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda have now each won five of their 10 total official match-ups. Last time Saint Lucia met Antigua and Barbuda, there was an injury-riddled, card-filled, ejection-marred embarrassment, and even then, the home team had to depend on a flurry of late goals to beat Saint Lucia.

This win was huge for Saint Lucia and a massive loss for the home team, as both vie for places in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

TEAM SAINT LUCIA:

Giovanni Deterville – 37, Northern United, GK

Leon Alexander – 22, VF South / Uptown Rebels, GK

Melanius Mullarkey – 26, Hayes & Yeading, D

Kurt Frederick – 27, W Connection, LB

Pernal William – 27, Aiglon du Lamentin, RB

Melvin Doxilly – 20, Caledonia, CB

Otev Lawrence – 21, W Connection, D

Alvinus Myers – 22, VF South / Uptown Rebels, CB

Zachernus Simon – 20, USC Aiken, M

Gregson President – 22, VF South / Platinum FC, D / M

Tremain Shayn Paul – 27, Micoud / Uptown Rebels, AM

Zaine Kareem Pierre – 24, NK Novigrad, DM

Lester Joseph – 25, Caledonia, RM

Shervon Malik St. Prix – 23, Vida La Ceiba, CM / F

Jervic McFarlane – 21, VF South / / Uptown Rebels, F

Andrus Remy – 23?, Marchand / B1 FC, F