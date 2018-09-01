Saint Lucia welcomes regional and international media for Roots & Soul Festival

Pin +1 Share 3 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority will be hosting thirty-five regional and international media for the Roots and Soul Festival beginning here on August 31, 2018.

The 3-day event is part of the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival, which is now into its second year.

The regional and international media represent a mix of print and broadcast journalists, social media influencers, bloggers and photojournalists from media outlets such as Billboard Magazine, FYI Music News, Essence Magazine, South Fulton Lifestyle, Canadian Living Magazine, and G987FM just to name a few.

“We are happy to welcome our overseas media partners for the Roots and Soul Festival, which has succeeded at selling itself because of the amazing line-up that the Events Company of Saint Lucia has compiled,” said Tiffany Howard, Acting CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. “Having all this regional and international press coverage for the festival is an indication that our overseas markets are keenly interested in our products and there is always something new and exciting on Saint Lucia that they can anticipate.”

The Roots and Soul Festival will take place from Friday, August 1 to Sunday September 2, 2018 at two separate venues.

On Friday, the festival opens at the Royalton Saint Lucia Resort and Spa with Saint Lucian reggae artist Werner ’Semi’ Francis, known for his positive and uplifting lyrics, captured in his 2017 album – ‘Love Strong’; and Indie soul breakout powerhouse vocalist, Deva Mahal out of the USA, fresh off her debut album ‘Run Deep’.

On Saturday, the festival moves on to the Pigeon Island National Landmark with performances by Saint Lucian songstress, Stacey Charles; French Antilles sensation, Krys out of Guadeloupe; Saint Lucia reggae artiste, Taj Weeks; Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter, Yemi Alade; and the King of Dancehall, Beenie Man.

The Sunday performances continue at the Pigeon Island National Landmark at 4:00 p.m. with Saint Lucian R&B singer/songwriter Shayne Ross. Also performing is the US-based reggae band, Morning Sun & The Essentials, with Saint Lucian lead vocalist, Michel Aubertin; and the smooth-sounding Jamaican lover’s rock vocalist, Romain Virgo.

The curtains will be drawn on the 2018 Roots and Soul Festival with Grammy award-winning singer Ashanti and the multi-platinum recording hip-hop artiste, Ja Rule out of the US.

“In addition to marketing Saint Lucia for its charm, beauty and inspiration, we want to showcase the destination as a cultural mecca with its music and its festivals that have now been spread over the year through the new Soleil format,” Howard continued. “We always look forward to hearing, seeing and reading about what our media friends think about the products we produce. It’s a barometer to measure where we are and what more we need to do to maintain our position among the most desired destinations in the world.”

The Roots & Soul Festival aims to infuse as many genres of music into a soulful event that appeals to a wide cross-section of people from various regions. It follows Carnival on the Soleil Summer Festival calendar.

The media attending the festival this year are from the USA, Canada, the UK, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Barbados and Trinidad.

For more information on the Roots & Soul Festival, go to http://www.stlucia.org/summerfestival/roots-soul.