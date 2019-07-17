Saint Lucia welcomes President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen

Share This On:

Pin 21 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, received a warm welcome as she arrived in Saint Lucia on Wednesday morning for a State Visit to our island from July 17th to July 19th.

The President was greeted upon arrival by Prime Minister Honourable Allen Michael Chastanet and Minister responsible for External Affairs Honourable Sarah Flood Beaubrun. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Band played the national anthems of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Saint Lucia signalling the arrival of Her Excellency, who also inspected our impeccably dressed Guard of Honour.



Saint Lucia is the final stop on the Caribbean tour of the President of Taiwan and Prime Minister Chastanet has spoken of the immense significance of the visit and called on all Saint Lucians to join in welcoming the President and the delegation from Taiwan.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia we are deeply honoured that President Tsai and her entourage from Taiwan are in Saint Lucia,” said Prime Minister Chastanet.



“We want to give President Tsai a warm Saint Lucia welcome and use this as is a great opportunity to continue to strengthen the relationship of our two countries. President Tsai and the People of Taiwan have been incredibly generous to Saint Lucia, making investments in the areas of agriculture, community development, sports, just to name a few. I am asking all Saint Lucians to come out and show their appreciation to President Tsai but more importantly to the People of a Taiwan who continue to show their generosity and support to the people of Saint Lucia.”

Speaking at one of the first activities for President Tsai, the sod-turning ceremony at the St Jude Hospital Reconstruction Site, the Prime Minister continued to explain the strong bond between Saint Lucia and Taiwan, noting the support that Taiwan has demonstrated for the hospital rebuilding project.



“As a Government we have over the last three years greatly deepened our ties with your country and we have broadened areas of co-operation,” noted Prime Minister Chastanet.

“Taiwan has been instrumental in the development of our country in many areas and it is our hope that this visit will give us an opportunity to show our gratitude and appreciation, and share our country’s beauty and culture with you. The fact that this is the third visit of a President of the Republic of China on Taiwan to Saint Lucia in eleven years, signifies the depth of the friendship shared by our two countries and the values which we both cherish and pursue.”



During her visit to Saint Lucia, President Tsai will call on Governor General H.E. Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac and address the joint session of the Parliament on the cordial and mutually beneficial relations between Taiwan and Saint Lucia.

The delegation will also attend the launch of Phase II of the Government Island-wide Network (GiNet), the dedication of the Gros Islet Human Resource Development Centre and a dinner in honour of the President.

( 0 ) ( 0 )