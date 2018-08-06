Saint Lucia under-14 boys win again, taking down Puerto Rico 4-1

(SNO) – Kegan Caul scored two goals in the first 15 minutes to put Saint Lucia up 2-0 against Puerto Rico, as the two engaged in their second match of the Caribbean Football Union Under-14 Boys Challenge, Group B in the Dominican Republic.

Saint Lucia had won their opener 8-0 over the Turks and Caicos Islands.

There was a momentary setback for Saint Lucia as they conceded early in the second half, but Jahlil Evans of Northern United and Gros Islet put matters back to rights, restoring the two-goal cushion with a rocket of a free kick.

Daneo Caroo wrapped things up with Saint Lucia’s fourth goal.

Saint Lucia is scheduled to enjoy a bye on Wednesday and will meet St. Martin on Friday.