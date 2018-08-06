Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Saint Lucia under-14 boys win again, taking down Puerto Rico 4-1

By Terry Finisterre
August 6, 2018
Share9
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
9 Shares

Team Saint Lucia

(SNO) – Kegan Caul scored two goals in the first 15 minutes to put Saint Lucia up 2-0 against Puerto Rico, as the two engaged in their second match of the Caribbean Football Union Under-14 Boys Challenge, Group B in the Dominican Republic.

Saint Lucia had won their opener 8-0 over the Turks and Caicos Islands.

There was a momentary setback for Saint Lucia as they conceded early in the second half, but Jahlil Evans of Northern United and Gros Islet put matters back to rights, restoring the two-goal cushion with a rocket of a free kick.

Daneo Caroo wrapped things up with Saint Lucia’s fourth goal.

Saint Lucia is scheduled to enjoy a bye on Wednesday and will meet St. Martin on Friday.

(2)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.