Saint Lucia tourism records best August ever

By SLTA
October 14, 2019

Sandals Grande St. Lucian – Saint Lucia

The latest performance report for Saint Lucia is in and the record-breaking streak in visitor arrivals to the acclaimed destination continues.

According to the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), the island can now boast that seven out of the eight months thus far have recorded unprecedented growth in visitor arrivals.

An impressive total of 36,342 stay-over arrivals was recorded in August 2019, marking the largest number of arrivals ever recorded for that particular month.

Double-digit Increases were recorded in three main markets – US (13%), UK (12%) and Canada (17%), resulting in an overall increase of 6.4% from the figures recorded in August 2018.

“This sustained growth trajectory is a clear indication that our carefully crafted and well-targeted programs, policies, and signature entertainment events are resonating and are gaining traction with consumers in the region and international marketplace,” noted Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee.

Fedee added: “As we commence the 2019 winter season and more and more of those initiatives continue to bear fruit, we have no doubt the robust growth will continue.”

Year to date, two key markets are trending upwards, led by the UK market with an 11% growth in arrivals and the US with 9%.

Canada and France are the only two markets to be trending downwards however, with both markets dropping less than 5% below the figure recorded for the eight-month period last year.

For more information about Saint Lucia, visit www.stlucia.org or call 1-800-456-3984, or 1-888 4STLUCIA

