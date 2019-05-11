Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s new website designed specially for the Caribbean market

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has launched its new website designed especially for the Caribbean market, www.caribcation.org

The new site was officially unveiled to local and regional media partners on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Harbor Club – Curio Collection by Hilton.

The website features a fusion of video and images and captures iconic sites and properties around the island.

www.caribcation.org will ideally compliment the Caribcation brand, which was rolled out as a summer promotion in 2017 welcoming 76,349 visitors. By 2018, it quickly grew into a standalone brand with 77, 548 visitors.

Visitors to the site will be able to search for tourism operators, view upcoming events on the island via an interactive calendar, and benefit from special offers of hotels, restaurants and sites around the island.

Additionally, viewers will be able to stay up to date with @caribcation social media updates.

“With Saint Lucia touting its position as the fastest growing regional destination, the Caribbean market has played its part in attaining such success. Our aim is to continue offering Caribbean consumers the option to choose Saint Lucia as their favored retreat spot throughout the year.” Said SLTA’s Marketing Manager for Caribbean and Events, Christopher Gustave.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority anticipates that the new website will substantially improve internet visibility. The site will also assist the Authority with marketing and promotional efforts throughout the Caribbean region.

