Saint Lucia Tourism Authority welcomes 382-member Canadian incentive group

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, in collaboration with RobertQ, and Windward and Leeward Brewery, officially welcomed APC Canusa’s 382-member incentive group to the island on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

The group arrived at the Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) from London and Hamilton, Ontario via two Sunwing charters. They were warmly greeted at touchdown and served with the island’s indigenous beer PITON and Crystal Clear Water.

The 382-member group will spend the week at the Royalton St. Lucia while participating in a robust schedule of activities, which includes excursions, hotel site inspections, day and sunset cruises.

Facilitated through the incentive travel expertise of RobertQ, APC Canusa treated its long-serving customers with a trip to Saint Lucia. APC Canusa is a full-line warehouse distributor, offering over 425 different product lines to its customers.

“Having planned this trip a year ago, we showed them what Saint Lucia had to offer and they were overwhelmed. Saint Lucia was the premiere destination to take the clients to,” said Incentive and Group Specialist at RobertQ, Patti Smith.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Canada Office was approached by RobertQ to help welcome this large incentive group to Saint Lucia.

Commenting at the official welcome cocktail held at Royalton Resort on Sunday, February 17, President of APC Canusa, Steven Drake, said: “The moment we arrived the reception has been fantastic, we’ve been very thrilled with the service and friendship. The people are wonderful and of course the weather is great.”

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is more than happy, capable, and able to assist with incentive group needs.

Incentive groups are part of a premium niche and an area of focus for our trade managers who spend time building relationships and enticing clients to make Saint Lucia their top choice.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority looks forward to engaging other incentive groups in 2019 and beyond.