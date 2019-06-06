Saint Lucia Tourism Authority launches new social media campaign #MySaintLucia

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is pleased to announce the launch of #MySaintLucia, a new social media campaign that follows two international travel influencers – Morgan Oliver-Allen and Grace Erickson on an adventure of a lifetime as they explore Saint Lucia.

The #MySaintLucia campaign runs from June 19 to July 31, 2019 as part of a strategic plan to highlight the island’s most romantic locations. Voted as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination by the World Travel Awards, Saint Lucia provides the perfect backdrop for couples in love.

#MySaintLucia is comprised of a series of 45 videos that take viewers on a journey around the island, in addition to a curated collection of photography. The campaign includes a sweepstakes giveaway with the chance to win a five-night all-inclusive romantic getaway for two to Saint Lucia.

To enter the sweepstakes, share your personal love story on Instagram or Facebook by posting a picture with a loved one tagging #MySaintLucia. The sweepstakes are open to residents of Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. A winner will be selected from each country.

Follow Morgan and Grace as their love story unfolds in Saint Lucia. Throughout the series, the couple explores the island’s most iconic sites and attractions, including Saint Lucia’s famous twin peaks – the Pitons. Viewers will experience thrilling rainforest adventures, a variety of Saint Lucia’s top wellness offerings, as well as an in-depth look at some of the island’s most romantic accommodations.

“Our goal was to create a love story in Saint Lucia through the lens of a real couple. The campaign was designed to encourage travellers to personalize what #MySaintLucia means to them through their own personal experience.” Said Ms. Jackie Mathurin – Senior Marketing Manager, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

