Saint Lucia Tourism Authority joins the cause against anti-bullying

(PRESS RELEASE) — One hundred-and-eighty-six students at the Les Etangs Combined School can now practice anti-bullying tactics, having been the recipient of the Buddy Bench presented by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Etangs, Soufriere.

The Authority’s U.S. office collaborated with Florida-based anti-bullying author and youth advocate, Loverly Sheridan, who runs the successful ‘Be A Buddy, Not A Bully’ campaign.

Understanding the effects of bullying on impressionable minds, the SLTA thought it necessary to join the cause against anti-bullying.

Speaking on the initiative, SLTA’s Director of Marketing for the U.S., Ms. Kelly Fontenelle, said: “We are into the business of hospitality and support ways to dismiss unwanted, aggressive behavior among school-aged children, while teaching them that reaching the top must not include mistreatment of their peers. It is essential that the future generation embrace an attitude of love and unity that can be reflected in their adult life.”

Marketing Officer at the SLTA, Mr. Rondel Charlery, presented the Buddy Bench to the school’s principal, Mrs. Sabina Allain.

As a corporate-social-responsible organization, this is our commitment to educators, parents and the future generation of Saint Lucia that we stand against anti-bullying.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority will continue to work with schools across the island on other esteemed initiatives in the coming months.