Saint Lucia to welcome 219 returning nationals from cruise ships

(PRESS RELEASE) – Two hundred and nineteen (219) nationals will be repatriated to Saint Lucia on Friday May 8, 2020.

The nationals are employees of Carnival Glory and Caribbean Princess cruise ships who over the past month have been desirous of returning home due to industry challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Two hundred and seven (207) will arrive on Carnival Glory and twelve (12) aboard Caribbean Princess.

In an effort to return the nationals to local shores, the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Tourism and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority are working in tandem with the Department of Health and Wellness and the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority, Customs and Excise Department, Immigration and the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, to execute this operation.

Observing the national Health and Safety Protocols outlined for the management of the COVID-19 response and being satisfied that adequate preparations have been made with the cruise line, Carnival Corporation and nationals aboard prior to arrival, the Department of Health and Wellness has granted permission for both Carnival Glory and Caribbean Princess to dock at Port Castries, where the disembarkation process will be overseen by Port Health Authorities. The Cruise Line and all nationals have been informed of the mandatory quarantine process upon arrival.

Due to the nature of the operation and the Health and Safety measures which must be adhered to, public access to the port of entry will be suspended during this operation and will be managed by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

In light of this, the following Health and Safety protocols will be observed:

-All frontline personnel at Port Castries will facilitate arrivals wearing the necessary PPEs.

-It is mandatory that the 219 returning nationals arrive wearing face masks.

-Port Health Authority will spearhead the disembarkation process.

-Returning nationals will be immediately transported to a government operated quarantine facility where they will be housed for a period of 14 days.

-Each national will be screened upon arrival at the government operated quarantine facility.

-Nationals will be tested for COVID-19 during the quarantine period.

Following the disembarkation process, Carnival Glory and Caribbean Princess will leave Port Castries destined to its next port of call as the ship continues to aid other countries in their repatriation efforts.

The Government of Saint Lucia looks forward to the cooperation of the public and wishes to thank all the agencies who are working to make this operation possible as we endeavour to ensure that all citizens are repatriated in the coming weeks.

The Government of Saint Lucia continues to encourage nationals to contact the Office of Diaspora Affairs for updated information on Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response.

