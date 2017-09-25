Saint Lucia to strengthen its ability to provide environmental information for decision making

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Government of Saint Lucia through the Department of Sustainable Development is scheduled to participate in the seminar “Strengthening the Capacity of Caribbean countries to use and produce environmental information”, scheduled for October 2 – 4, 2017 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The seminar aims to strengthen the capacity of Caribbean countries to use and produce environmental information.

The forum will include sharing of findings of the Global Environmental Outlook-Regional Assessment (GEO 6) on the state and trends of the environment in the Caribbean region.

Participating countries will engage in discussions that will assist them in identifying Caribbean-relevant indicators, to support the monitoring and implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The outcome of the seminar will be integrated in Saint Lucia’s work on planning, monitoring and implementing Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development. It will also inform the work of the Sustainable Development Goals National Coordinating Committee (SDGNCC) which has the responsibility to guide the monitoring and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Saint Lucia.

The seminar also aims at promoting an integrated and transformative approach towards the effective implementation of numerous Multilateral Environmental Agreement (MEAs) to which Saint Lucia is signatory.