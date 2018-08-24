Don't Miss
Saint Lucia to play Jamaica in Brooklyn Football semis

By Terry Finisterre
August 24, 2018
(SNO) – Team Saint Lucia is one step away from playing for the Football Goal Soccer League International Cup in Brooklyn, New York, after defeating Guyana 1-0 in the quarterfinals last weekend.

But the 2017 Supporters Cup champions will have a big task ahead of them if they want to get into the title matchip, as they must first defeat Jamaica in the semifinals.

Jamaica thumped Saint Kitts and Nevis 8-1 last weekend, whilst Trinidad and Tobago defeated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 2-1. Grenada, the Champion of Champions, also advanced.

Hundreds of partisan supporters are expected tp watch the semis this Sunday, August 26th, as Jamaica takes on Saint Lucia in the early (4:00 p.m.) fixture at Old Boys High School.

Over $10,000 in cash and prizes are to be won in this tournament. Saint Lucia took third place in the FGSL Players Cup earlier this month, and lost to Grenada in the Champion of Champions clash.

FGSL is an initiative of Brooklyn Soccer Nations, which was started to highlight a void that existed within the Caribbean soccer community, as organisers sought to bring together talented footballers from the regional diaspora.

