Saint Lucia to open all primary care health facilities on April 14 (see video)

(PRESS RELEASE) – St. Lucia has been in a state of partial shutdown from Tuesday, April 7, 2020 and as such the Ministry of Health and Wellness will be resuming services at the primary health care facilities.

This is in keeping with the ministry’s scaling-up of operations following the reduced restrictions announced by the prime minister on Sunday.

Al primary care health facilities will be opened effective Tuesday, April 14, 2020, to cater to the urgent healthcare needs of our population including maternal and child care, family planning, adult immunization, and medical emergencies.

Of significance, is the resumption of child health services such as immunization to our children under five years of age. This is important to ensure that St. Lucia maintains the recommended 95% and over national immunization coverage required to protect our population and reduce the risk of re-emergence of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Antenatal and postnatal clinics will continue. Clients are encouraged to keep appointments given by their health care providers.

The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the national COVID-19 situation and will inform the public of any adjustments made to the service delivery in primary care. Let us continue adhering to the infection prevention and control protocol and remain safe.

— Assistant Principal Nursing Officer Tecla Jn Baptiste