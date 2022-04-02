 

Saint Lucia to lead OAS Permanent Council

April 2, 2022

Two small English-speaking Caribbean states have assumed the top positions in the highest governing council at the Organization of American States (OAS). The Permanent Representatives of Saint Lucia and St. Kitts and Nevis took their seats at the head table of the hemispheric organization’s Permanent Council.

Saint Lucia’s Permanent Representative, Elizabeth Darius-Clark, on Friday April 1, 2022 assumed the rotating chair of the OAS Permanent Council, while outgoing Chair, Permanent Representative of St Kitts and Nevis, Warren Hull, the Vice Chair.

Ambassador Darius-Clark said “Procuring access to rights for citizens of the Hemisphere” will be one of her priorities during her tenure.
She noted that Saint Lucia is taking up the role “during a hectic period,” which “requires great vigilance.”

The Saint Lucia ambassador also said her “deliberate preoccupation and focus” will be on “ensuring that we continue to deliver on our mandate of creating more rights for more people.”

Meanwhile, outgoing vice-chair, Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Lou-Anne Gaylene Gilchrist, welcomed Saint Lucia’s accession to the Chairmanship of the Permanent Council for the next three months.

She said: “Ambassador Darius-Clark comes to the chair with experience in diverse areas, including diplomacy, and has given her pledge to give continuity to the thematic areas addressed by the outgoing chair, Ambassador Warren Hull.”

Saint Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis will lead the Councils until June 30, 2022.

