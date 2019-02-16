Saint Lucia to be represented at Windward Islands Debating Competition

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College will be representing Saint Lucia at the third annual Windward Islands Debating Competition (WIDC) from March 1-2, 2019, in Grenada.

A team of eight students will represent the college.

The official presentation of the team is set to take place on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room, Administration Building, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

In 2018, the team came in a close second to Dominica and copped ‘best speaker’, both in the preliminary debate and in the finals round.

The coveted title of overall best speaker of the competition was also won by Team Saint Lucia, in the person of Rahym Augustin-Joseph, who is a current second-year student at the college.

Augustin-Joseph leads the team this year.

The aim of the WIDC is to reinforce the multi-disciplinary approach which is needed to assess the needs of Caribbean societies and nurture critical thinkers, who will help shape the democratic societies of the Caribbean region. It also serves to promote regional integration, collegial information-sharing and cultural exchanges.