Saint Lucia/Taiwan trade show resulted in growth of local businesses — commerce minister

Share This On:

Pin 3 Shares

(SNO) — The 12th annual Saint Lucia/Taiwan Partnership Trade Show has resulted in the growth and expansion of a number of businesses on the island, Minister for Commerce, Industry, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs, Bradly Felix has said.

The show was one of many activities held by his ministry in 2019.

“The ministry in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Taiwan also just brought down the curtains on the hosting of the 12th annual Saint Lucia/Taiwan Partnership Trade Show,” he said. “This year, 45 Saint Lucian businesses participated in the trade show and eight companies in Taiwan from sectors such as art and craft, food and beverage and fashion, to name a few.”

He explained that the purpose of the trade show was to allow the showcasing of new and upcoming products and services that are now available on the local market.

“We continue to see the growth and expansion of businesses as a result of their participation in the trade show,” he stated, adding that contracts have been made between manufacturers and distributors for the provision of locally made goods and the supply of services.

Felix also said Saint Lucia Business Month, which was held in November 2019 by his ministry in partnership with affiliated agencies, has shown that there is a great interest in entrepreneurship on the island.

“Even more importantly, the interest and participation of persons from the south has also grown and with the launch of the Southern Business Association during Business Month, we can only anticipate a further growth of entrepreneurs from the south of the island,” he stated.

Felix noted that his ministry is moving with great vigor in achieving its trade facilitation agenda in order to meet its obligation under the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“This involves pursuing reforms aimed at expediting the movement, release, and clearance of goods to the benefit of the business community and consumers alike,” he said. “Such reforms will include the development and implementation of a port communique system — electronic, single window.”

He explained this and other initiatives will contribute to the Ease of Doing Business in Saint Lucia.

“Thus making our economy a more seamless environment for transacting business,” he stated.

( 0 ) ( 0 )