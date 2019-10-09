Saint Lucia struggle at Norceca Beach Volleyball Tournament



Three-time Olympic champion Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat of USA-A won the gold medal at the Hamaca Finals Norceca Beach Volleyball Tournament in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic on Sunday afternoon under sizzling conditions.

Saint Lucia’s two teams, meanwhile, forfeited their final matches. Team A, Jamilla Lansiquot and Yosherbel Emmanuel, played in Group B. Team B, Kerin Neptune and Dala Noel, competed in Group A.

Saint Lucia’s teams ended the preliminaries with just one win apiece. Lansiquot and Emmanuel beat Sharon Payne and Joelle Thomas of Antigua and Barbuda-B 2-0 (21-14, 22-20). Neptune and Noel beat Rosermarie Simon and Mali Nyota Peters of Antigua and Barbuda-A 2-0 (21-12, 22-20).

Saint Lucia defeated Antigua and Barbuda 2-1 in elimination play on the weekend. In the quarterfinal loser matches, Neptune and Noel (ranked 16th) were to meet Tolentino and Savonije of Curacao, whilst Lansiquot and Emmanuel (18th) were set to face Bethancourt and Giron of Guatemala.

Players from 18 territories took part in the Hamaca Norceca Finals Beach Volleyball Tournament in Boca Chica, the eighth leg of the year. The last two legs are again in Dominican Republic (Hato Mayor, October 31 — November 4) and in Jamaica (Kingston, November 14-18). Saint Lucia has not hosted the Norceca tour in several years.