Saint Lucia stars in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Olympic champion, FIFA World cup winner, recipient of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Silver Ball, Women’s Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year awardee, and FIFA World Player of the Year finalist.

Those are just some of the accolades collected by USA women’s national football team captain Alexandra “Alex” Morgan, during a glittering career.

And now, she is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl.

Morgan visited Saint Lucia recently for a photo shoot, set against the iconic Piton mountains in Soufriere, as she prepared to grace the cover of the 2019 edition of the SI Swimsuit Issue.



It’s not the first time that Saint Lucia has starred in the Swimsuit Issue, having been heavily featured in the 50th edition in 2014, with models including Emily Ratajkowski, Chris Urena, Samantha Hoopes, Lauren Mellor, and Hannah Ferguson.

This time around, Morgan is joining Tyra Banks and Camille Kostek, who also have their own covers for this year’s issue. Morgan, though, is no stranger to posing for SI Swimsuit. She was in it in 2012, wearing a body paint bikini, then two years later in Guana Island.

She is among four USWNT players who appear in the 2019 issue, alongside co-captain Megan Rapione, Crystal Dunn, and Abby Dahlkemper.

“Alex Morgan stands for feminine strength and power, using her voice to fight for gender discrimination and equal pay,” said MJ Day, editor of the Swimsuit Issue. “From winning a World Cup, to fighting for fair and equal compensation for women, along with the rest of the US Women’s soccer team, she represents all that is confident, strong and beautiful.”

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in Saint Lucia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.

