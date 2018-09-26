Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority to conduct survey

By SLSWMA
September 26, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority is presently conducting a survey as part of a project funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) Programme in the following communities:

1. Floravilla, Canaries
2. Bruceville, Vieux-Fort
3. Barcadere, Vieux-Fort
4. Blackstars/Odlum City, Morne-du-Don, Castries
5. George Charles Boulevard, Marchand, Castries
6. Ravine Poisson, Bexon

As such individuals will visit homes in the listed communities requesting information about solid waste management practices in homes/communities with the aim of assisting the Authority in improving solid waste management in the communities.

Residents are encouraged to continue to support the individuals by providing the information required to complete the surveys.

Help us as we seek to improve solid waste management in your community.

The organization can be reached through the following:

What-app number: 724-5544
Telephone numbers: 453-2208 or 450-7070

(1)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.