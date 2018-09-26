Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority to conduct survey

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority is presently conducting a survey as part of a project funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) Programme in the following communities:

1. Floravilla, Canaries

2. Bruceville, Vieux-Fort

3. Barcadere, Vieux-Fort

4. Blackstars/Odlum City, Morne-du-Don, Castries

5. George Charles Boulevard, Marchand, Castries

6. Ravine Poisson, Bexon

As such individuals will visit homes in the listed communities requesting information about solid waste management practices in homes/communities with the aim of assisting the Authority in improving solid waste management in the communities.

Residents are encouraged to continue to support the individuals by providing the information required to complete the surveys.

Help us as we seek to improve solid waste management in your community.

The organization can be reached through the following:

What-app number: 724-5544

Telephone numbers: 453-2208 or 450-7070