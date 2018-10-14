Saint Lucia sightings of missing Martinique woman turns out to be “unfounded”

(SNO) — Martinique law enforcement officials have renewed their calls for witnesses to come forward in the search for 21-year-old citizen Aude Jean-Alexis, who has been missing since November 15, 2017.

The prosecutor launched this call on Wednesday, October 10 after a lead that she was sighted in neighbouring Saint Lucia, turned out to be “unfounded”, according to Martinique 1ère.

The media house had reported that Sam “Juke Bois” Flood received information from a witness via his Caribbean Hot FM radio show that Jean-Alexis was spotted in a community near Castries.

One of the listeners reportedly gave Flood this information on air, the news report had stated. At the time, law enforcement officials had said this was by far the most promising lead. Operational searches were reportedly carried out.

However, according to Martinique 1ère, the prosecutor pointed out that “the rumors mentioning that (she) would have been found in Saint Lucia are unfounded”.

There have been rumours that Jean-Alexis had made a call to someone in Saint Lucia prior or during her disappearance and that she may have left Martinique for Saint Lucia with a Saint Lucian male. Police in Saint Lucia have been assisting their Martinique counterparts with the case.

“The environment of the missing youth has been the subject of special and detailed investigations, leading to multiple hearings and verifications,” the prosecutor was further quoted as saying on Martinique 1ère.

Investigators are reportedly looking at two possibilities: the young woman’s disappearance is through the “action of a third party” or a “voluntary disappearance”.

Jean-Alexis went missing last November while she was heading to work, via public transportation, to the shopping center Galléria in Lamentin.

She was living with her mother in La-Haut in Rivière-Salée.

According to French media, her parents have not given up hope.

