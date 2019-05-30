Saint Lucian shot multiple times in Martinique

Share This On:

Pin +1 350 Shares

Police in Martinique are investigating the shooting of a Saint Lucian man during a robbery on Tuesday night, May 28, St. Lucia News Online has can confirm.

The victim is D. King from Derniere Rivière, Dennery. He is reported to be in his 30s.



Reports reaching St. Lucia News Online are that King was shot multiple times whilst being robbed of his scooter in the Robert Gaschette neighborhood.

Emergency officials responded to the report at 9:45 p.m.

According to French media reports, King was transported to hospital in a conscious state.

His current medical status is not clear.

( 4 ) ( 4 )