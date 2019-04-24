Saint Lucia shapes its climate research agenda, tracks progress on climate action

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Under the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) process, the government of Saint Lucia is continuing its efforts to enhance engagement with all sectors of Saint Lucian society on climate change.

Across the world, it has been recognized that to address climate change, all relevant stakeholders should have a seat at the table in order to develop holistic methods in the fight against climate change.

As part of this thrust, the Department of Sustainable Development will be hosting a consultation on April 24 at Coco Palm, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., which will mark the commencement of the development of a Climate Change Research Policy and Strategy for Saint Lucia.

The Research Policy and Strategy provides the country with the opportunity to shape its own research agenda, as opposed to letting it be determined by external interests. It will provide a guide for ‘would be’ researchers, filling in data gaps, encouraging students to engage in needed research across multiple sectors, as well as encouraging partnerships with other researchers and institutions. It also provides a clear link to the Decade of Research and Innovation which was declared by the government of Saint Lucia on February 18, 2019.

On April 25 at the same venue, a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) consultation will be held. This M&E endeavour will allow for the tracking of progress under Saint Lucia’s NAP process. It also provides an opportunity for sharing the ‘big picture’ of adaptation across multiple sectors, to decrease disjointedness, increase transparency and the likelihood of attracting additional funding. The period under review for the M&E is January to December 2018.

Both the Climate Change Research Policy and Strategy and M&E consultations will bring together a wide cross section of stakeholders from the private sector, Government and civil society.

To undertake these initiatives, Saint Lucia is benefiting from support from the United States In-Country NAP Support Program, under the auspices of the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) which has been instrumental in a myriad of activities under our NAP process.

Dr. Gale T.C. Rigobert, minister with responsibility for climate change, noted that the aforementioned initiatives are key to enhancing Saint Lucia’s resilience to climate change, building upon the efforts of previous years, to ensure that all elements are taken into account in the country’s response to climate change.

For more information on climate action in Saint Lucia, visit Saint Lucia’s Climate Change Website at: http://www.climatechange.govt.lc/ or call the Department of Sustainable Development at 451 8746.

( 0 ) ( 0 )