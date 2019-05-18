Saint Lucia set to welcome direct American Airlines flight from Chicago

(PRESS RELEASE) – Saint Lucia is extending its reach into the US Market through the introduction of a non-stop American Airlines flight from Chicago.

The weekly Saturday service from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) will begin on December 21, 2019.

American Airlines continues to recognize the growing demand for airlift into Saint Lucia from the US market. The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is very pleased with the introduction of each flight service as this provides additional travel options for business and leisure travelers.

“This is American Airlines’ continued belief in Saint Lucia and its product. The flight is without minimum revenue guarantee as we have proven that with the refocused marketing of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority we can build confidence to invest in sustainable getaways.” Said Tourism Minister, Honourable Dominic Fedee.”

American Airlines Flight 1910 will depart Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) beginning on December 21 and will arrive in Saint Lucia at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Caribbean Time (ECT).

The return service – Flight 1910– will depart from Saint Lucia (UVF) every Saturday at 5:05 p.m. Eastern Caribbean Time (ECT), and arrive at Chicago O’Hare International Airport at 8:35 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST).

“We have been working diligently with American Airlines to identify markets where we can increase our airlift. Chicago is a central hub for the mid-west and we are so pleased to have an important gateway into this market.

We will be utilizing all of our marketing efforts toward ensuring that this flight will be sustained beyond the peak winter tourism season.” Said Senior Marketing Manager at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Jackie Mathurin.

Officials of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority will welcome the inaugural service with a short ceremony that will be attended by Tourism Minister, The Honourable Dominic Fedee.

Currently, American Airlines offers a daily morning service into the island from Miami and a weekly service from Charlotte.

On June 6, 2019, the airline will also introduce an early-morning flight that will depart Miami at 8:45 a.m. and arrive in Saint Lucia at 11:12 a.m.

The airline is will also resume its seasonal weekly Saturday flight from Philadelphia on March 28, 2010.

In addition, both JetBlue and Delta operate daily flights into Saint Lucia from New York City and Atlanta, respectively.

Weekly direct flights are also available from Newark, on United Airlines.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is committed to ongoing efforts to increase airlift into Saint Lucia.

