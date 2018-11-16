Saint Lucia set for Nations League tilt in Cayman Islands

Share This On:

(SNO) — Many observers have touted Saint Lucia as one of the pleasant surprises of Concacaf Nations League Qualifying, with an ‘upset’ win over Antigua and Barbuda away, and a narrow, last-gasp 2-1 loss to Haiti at a neutral venue.

Conversely, the Cayman Islands are still hunting their first win, but Saint Lucia will hope to keep them hunting upon completion of their match this Saturday (17 Nov) at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in George Town.

Saint Lucia has shown more ability to get the ball to goal so far in qualifying, with four goals in two games and a combined 24 shots, 10 of which were on target. The Cayman Islands has 11 shots, with six of them on target through their two games.

Saint Lucia’s squad will see one change, with Jevick MacFarlane replacing Nicholas Lawrence. MacFarlane scored the final goal for Saint Lucia as a substitute on Matchday 1 against Antigua and Barbuda, whilst Lawrence came on as a sub against Haiti.

The 17-member squad, which travelled earlier this week, includes 10 overseas players, or players who have had a substantial amount of overseas experience. Zaine Pierre, the captain, has played in Italy and Croatia, teenage goalkeeping sensation Vino Barclett has played in Barbados, and is now a professional with Caledonia in Trinidad and Tobago, and forward Andrus Remy recently made the move to Antigua and Barbuda.

SAINT LUCIA SQUAD:

D Alvinus Myers

D Kurt Frederick

M Zaine Pierre (c)

M Pernal Williams

F Andrus Remy

F Malik St Prix

D Otev Lawrence

D Melvin Doxilly

M Delon Neptune

G Vino Barclett

M Cassius Joseph

D Shawn Evans

M Lester Joseph

F Ridel Stanislas

G Giovanni Deterville

D Melanius Mullarkey

F Jevick Mac Farlane

Head Coach: Francis Mc Donald

Assistant Coach: Sean Kirton

Team Manager: Denver Tennyson Edmund

Goalkeeping Coach: Jeff Emmanuel

Media: Anthony De Beauville

Technical Director: Cyril Ces Podd

Head of Delegation: Kendall Emmanuel