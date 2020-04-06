Saint Lucia: Revised curfew to take effect from April 7 to 11

Don't Miss

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 5, 2020

PM Allen Chastanet (CARICOM file photo)

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucian authorities on Sunday announced a revised curfew of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. that will go into effect from Tuesday, April 7 until Saturday, April 11, 2020.

During this time, persons are only allowed to take advantage of essential services, banking, shopping for groceries, and medicine, while still adhering to social-distancing procedures. The public is also advised to wear face masks.

The announcement was made during a live national broadcast delivered by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George.

The officials also announced that persons are encouraged to shop only two persons per family in shops within their communities.

The police will also be enforcing a new protocol of only two persons per vehicle, officials said.

Supermarkets will be allowed to commence restocking from Monday, April 6, 2020. On that same date, bakeries will open only to provide delivery service.

The sale of alcohol will continue to be prohibited for this period

National Holidays are observed on Friday, April 10, 2020 which is Good Friday and Sunday, April 12, 2020 which is Easter Sunday, officials also announced.

 

