Saint Lucia returns to ECVA women’s volleyball

By Terry Finisterre
August 14, 2018
(SNO) – The Saint Lucia Volleyball Association has announced its nine-member team to take part in the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Senior Women’s Championship to be held in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda from August 16-19, 2018.

This marks the first time in the last four years that Saint Lucia has fielded a team in this tournament.

The team is led by University of Arkansas (Pine Bluff) standout hitter Lisa Casimie, and includes setter Cindy Wilson, beach volleyball player Kerin Neptune, veteran Laura Tisson Francis; youth players Tanayestigni Joseph, Yorsherbel Emmanuel, and Asher Hunte, as well as Nyoka Nugent and Prisca Simon.

This marks a standout year for Joseph, having competed at the Youth Olympic qualifiers, ECVA Under 20 female championships and now marking her debut on the national senior women’s team.

Under the guidance of veteran coach Kendell Charlery, Team Saint Lucia is looking forward to capturing the title and returning Saint Lucia to the elite ranks of ECVA volleyball programmes.

