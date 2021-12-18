 

A veteran Saint Lucian diplomat has been appointed by the United Nations (UN) to another top post representing the region internationally.

Decorated diplomat Dr. June Soomer has been elected to represent the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as one of Five Independent Expert Members of the UN Permanent Forum for People of African Descent.

Dr. Soomer, who received 128 votes when the matter was voted on by UN member-states earlier this week, joins Martin Kimani (Kenya), Mona Omar (Egypt), Epsy Campbell Barr (Costa Rica) and Justin Hansford (USA).

In her new position, she will represent CARICOM while Costa Rica’s Campbell-Barr will represent Latin America.

Dr. Soomer was a founding member of the Saint Lucia National Reparations Committee (NRC) while serving as Saint Lucia’s Ambassador to CARICOM and the OECS, following which she served two terms as Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).

She was also the first woman to hold each position.

In February 2021, Ambassador Soomer received Saint Lucia’s highest national honor, the Saint Lucia Cross (SLC).

She was also recently honoured on August 31 by the Nicaragua Government with its top award for diplomats, The Order of Jose de Marcoleta, in the Degree of Grand Cross.

Dr. Soomer is also an academic, historian and writer who currently serves as the Chair of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Council.

Among her academic accolades, she also holds the distinction of being the first woman to graduate from the UWI Cave Hill Campus with a doctorate in History in 1994.

Dr. Soomer was nominated for her latest position at the UN by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, supported by the Minister of Foreign affairs Alva Baptiste – and the Ministry of External Affairs.

