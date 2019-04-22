Saint Lucia repped in Grenada cycle race

Share This On:

(SNO) — Saint Lucia was among eight nations represented at a circuit cycling race over the Easter weekend in Grenada.

Jordan Richard and Winston Williams represented the Excellers team in the Spice Isle.

Home nation Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Jamaica, the USA, France and Saint Lucia took part in the race in St George’s.

The race was won by Jymes Bridges of Antigua and Barbuda, with Grenada’s Tyrone Thomas, Tevin Hurtson, and Tessimy Timmy Viecheg in second, third, and fourth, respectively.

Winston Williams finished fifth, and Jordan Richard overcame an early flat to finish seventh.

