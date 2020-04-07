Saint Lucia releases “It’s in our Nature” video — a message of solidarity and hope

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) released a new destination video, “It’s in Our Nature,” as a message of solidarity and hope in the wake of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The message is clear, we must stand strong together in unity to help flatten the spread of the virus. This is all our responsibility, but more importantly “It’s in our Nature”.

As a destination, Saint Lucia prides itself on the power of its people, one of its greatest strengths. The brand ethos for “It’s in Our Nature,” is built on the inspiring qualities of the island through its people, culture, nature and our ability to stand strong together across the globe.

It’s in Our Nature

To Stand Strong.

It’s in Our Nature

To be a Global Community.

It’s in Our Nature

To Keep Our Loved Ones Safe & Inspire Generations to Come.

By staying home today, we can travel again tomorrow. The island of Saint Lucia has taken extensive safety measures to protect its people and visitors. In the meantime, let’s all do our part during this global crisis. Once this passes, Saint Lucia will be ready to welcome you again, see you soon! LET HER INSPIRE YOU.

For some inspiration, please visit us online on Instagram @TravelSaintLucia, Facebook /TravelSaintLucia and Twitter @TravelStLucia

For up-to-date information, frequently asked questions and procedures in place in Saint Lucia during the COVID-19 crisis, please visit https://www.stlucia.org/en/covid-19.