Saint Lucia records three suicides in three weeks

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia police confirmed on Monday that investigations are underway into the island’s seventh suspected suicide — the third in about three weeks.

Police said the latest victim has been identified as 24-year-old Lyle Travis Donatien, a resident of Bocage, Castries.

The young man’s grandmother reportedly found his body hanging from the ceiling of their residence on Sunday night (August 2) around 9 p.m.

No further details are available.

This is the second homicide within four days.

On Thursday, July 30, at Cedar Heights in Caye Mange, Gros Islet, Kennedy Albert Phillip, a 54-year-old taxi driver and well-known in the sport of local cycling, died after allegedly ingesting a poisonous substance, believed to be weedicide.

He reportedly drank the substance after he allegedly stabbed his wife during an altercation. His wife was transported to Owen King European Union Hospital in stable condition.

According to reports, the father of three took his last breath in the presence of his son.

It is unclear what started the chain of tragic incidents, including the knife attack, but relatives say the couple has been experiencing marital problems for some time.

Emergency officials responded to the incident after 6:30 a.m.

Another suicide also occurred in the Gros Islet area on July 12.

Clifton Inglis, 39, was found hanging from a tree in the small community of Ti Dauphin in Monchy, Gros Islet. The discovery was made shortly after 10 a.m.

According to reports, Inglis was involved in an argument prior to the discovery of his body.

The suicide helpline at 203.