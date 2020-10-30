Saint Lucia records cases #77 and #78 of COVID-19

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — Today, Friday, October 30, 2020, the Ministry of Health received confirmation of two new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed to date in-country to 78.

Case #77 is a 34-year-old male from the Castries district Case; #78 is a 31-year-old female from the Gros-Islet district. Both of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and following testing for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine while awaiting their test results. Both cases #77 and #78 are contacts of case #55.

As per protocol, arrangements have been made for their transfer into care at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health today recorded the recovery of one case of COVID-19, resulting in a total of 50 cases now being active in the country.

Today, the Government of Saint Lucia announced a series of advisories that will be in effect for 30 days. These advisories have been introduced to secure the health of our nation.

With every challenge comes opportunity. The Ministry of Health, therefore, encourages everyone to utilize these 30 days to improve how we regulate our movements and behaviours to help reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. These 30 days provide us with adequate time to form new lifestyle habits.

With reduced movements and more time to be within our homes, it is possible for us to improve our family life. Do not allow yourself to overconsume things that are worrying and stressful. Rather find time on a daily basis doing things to improve your mental health and to help de-stress. By doing so we can all, at the end of the next 30 days, be safer and healthier people not only as it relates to COVID-19, but also in terms of our overall health and well-being.

Let’s continue to practice the guidelines that reduce exposure to the virus: – always wear a mask if you are in public – maintain a separation of six feet from others which is about two arm’s length apart – wash hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer – seek medical care if experiencing respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat. By doing all of this in combination, we will each be making a big contribution to improving the safety of everyone.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.

