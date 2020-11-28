Saint Lucia records cases #247 to #252 of COVID-19

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Health today Saturday, November 28, 2020, received confirmation of six new cases of COVID-19.

Two of the individuals are non-nationals visiting Saint Lucia.

Case #249 is a 46-year-old male and case #251 is a 50-year-old female. Upon arrival in-country, they were retested for COVID-19 and proceeded into quarantine at a COVID-certified accommodation pending the receipt of their results. Upon being confirmed as having COVID-19, they were transferred into isolation.

Contact tracing for these two cases is being conducted by the contact tracing team. The other four cases diagnosed today are Saint Lucian nationals.

Case # 247 is a 39-year-old female from the Castries district

Case # 248 is a 27-year-old female from the Gros-Islet district

Case # 250 is a 30-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district

Case # 252 is a 26-year-old female from the Castries district

All of these individuals presented at a community respiratory clinic where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19. They were placed in quarantine by health care practitioners while awaiting their test results.

Arrangements have been made for the transfer of all these individuals into isolation, in-keeping with national protocols.

Contact tracing has commenced for all four of these cases and epidemiological links have been established for cases #247 and #252 at this point in time.

The general public is reminded to continue maintaining a high level of awareness and ensuring that throughout each day all the necessary measures are practiced to reduce the risk of being exposed to COVID-19. It is important to practice the guidelines for preventing the spread of the infection.

These include consistently using face masks in public places, keeping a safe physical distance from others, washing or sanitizing hands frequently particularly throughout the day and to promptly seek care at the closest Respiratory Clinic if experiencing respiratory signs and symptoms.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information is received.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317 respectively

