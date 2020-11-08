Saint Lucia records cases #124 to #131 of COVID-19

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — Today, Sunday, November 8, 2020, the Ministry of Health received confirmation of eight new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date to 131.

Case #124 is a 60-year-old female from the Gros-Islet district

Case #125 is a 32-year-old male from the Choiseul district

Case #126 is a 35-year-old female from the Choiseul district

Case #127 is a 31-year-old male from the Choiseul district

Case #128 is a 64-year-old female from the Castries district

Case #129 is a 28-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district

Case #130 is a 38-year-old female from the Castries district

Case #131 is a 58-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district

All of the cases, following testing for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine awaiting their test results. Six of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and epidemiological links have been established for six of these cases.

Cases #124 and #131 are linked to case #78. Cases #126 and #127 are linked to case #68. Cases #129 and #130 are linked to cases #70, #71, #72 and #73. As per protocol, arrangements have been made for the transfer of these individuals into care. These new cases now bring the number of active cases currently in the country to 99. All cases remain stable and there are no cases requiring critical care.

As we note the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in country, we need to stick to the basic measures for infection prevention and control. Handwashing remains the standard for interrupting the spread of infections like the COVID-19 virus. Handwashing, in combination with the wearing of a mask when in public, will offer significant protection from being infected with the virus. It is also important that if you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, that health services are accessed at the nearest respiratory clinic.

These community respiratory clinics are Gros-Islet Polyclinic, La Clery Wellness Centre, Dennery Hospital, Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre and Soufriere Hospital. We take this opportunity to remind everyone that while experiencing respiratory symptoms, to avoid social gatherings and remain at home until recovery. Continue daily practicing the other guidelines which include:

– when handwashing is not possible, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

– maintain a separation of six feet from others which is about two arm’s length apart

– immediately seek medical care if experiencing respiratory symptoms which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat

– be sure to avoid contact with people who are experiencing respiratory symptoms

All these practices, when done together, will significantly reduce the likelihood of being infected with the virus.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317, respectively

