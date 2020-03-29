Saint Lucia records 9 cases of COVID-19

Share This On:

Pin 495 Shares

(GIS) – The Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, on Sunday, March 29, provided an update on COVID-19.

“On March 29, the Ezra Long Laboratory at the Owen King EU Hospital reported a total of five new cases of COVID-19. This now brings the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded nationally to nine,” she said.

While four out of the five cases all have a travel history to either New York, Barbados, or Dominica, the fifth case is that of a 74-year-old female with no travel history, or known contact with anyone with a travel history.

“Given that case five has no travel history or known contact with anyone with travel history, this confirmed case points to the existence of local transmission,” Dr. Belmar said. “Aggressive tracing of the contacts of these cases is currently underway by health teams dispatched to the communities of interest.”

Last week, Saint Lucia commenced national testing for COVID-19. This allows for an increase in the number of persons tested, the Chief Medical Officer explained, adding that all tests for COVID-19 are free of charge.

(The full text of the address by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George will be made available shortly.) View video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZldwfOR-4Q

( 0 ) ( 0 )