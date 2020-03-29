Don't Miss

Saint Lucia records 9 cases of COVID-19

By GIS
March 29, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share495
495 Shares

(GIS) – The Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, on Sunday, March 29, provided an update on COVID-19.

“On March 29, the Ezra Long Laboratory at the Owen King EU Hospital reported a total of five new cases of COVID-19. This now brings the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded nationally to nine,” she said.

While four out of the five cases all have a travel history to either New York, Barbados, or Dominica, the fifth case is that of a 74-year-old female with no travel history, or known contact with anyone with a travel history.

“Given that case five has no travel history or known contact with anyone with travel history, this confirmed case points to the existence of local transmission,” Dr. Belmar said. “Aggressive tracing of the contacts of these cases is currently underway by health teams dispatched to the communities of interest.”

Last week, Saint Lucia commenced national testing for COVID-19. This allows for an increase in the number of persons tested, the Chief Medical Officer explained, adding that all tests for COVID-19 are free of charge.

(The full text of the address by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George will be made available shortly.) View video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZldwfOR-4Q

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share495
495 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.