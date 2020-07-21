Saint Lucia records 26th homicide; four killed in one week

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
Saint Lucia records 26th homicide; four killed in one week
Police spokeswoman Corporal Ann Joseph
Share
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet
Police spokeswoman Corporal Ann Joseph

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia recorded its 26th homicide for 2020 in Monchy, Gros Islet on Monday, July 20 with the shooting death of a female senior citizen.

Of the 26 homicides, two were police shootings.

These statistics were revealed by Police Press Officer for the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, Corporal Ann Joseph, at a press conference held on Tuesday, July 21.

In comparison, Saint Lucia recorded 51 homicides in 2019, 44 in 2018, and 60 in 2017.

Joseph further disclosed that the homicides are being solved at a rate of 50 percent.

The latest homicides

Police said 57-year-old taxi driver in the Rodney Bay, Gros Islet area, Cecilia Louis, popularly known as ‘Miss Daphne’, was shot dead in Monchy, Gros Islet on Monday, July 20. Residents reported hearing multiple explosions minutes after 7 p.m.

From left: Cecilia Louis, also known as Miss Daphne, and Anella Wilson

Police are alo investigating a double homicide that occurred in Sarrot on the night of July 13.  Dexter Felix Jr., 24, also known as ‘Dry Bonez’ and Francis Altenor, 20, also known as ‘Tiny’ were shot at a residence, according to police. Two male individuals are in police custody but have not been charged, Joseph said.

Dexter Felix Jr. (left) and his cousin

On July 12, at about 10 p.m., Anela Wilson, a 22-year-old resident of Marchand, Castries, was gunned down at Pigeon Point Beach in Gros Islet during a social gathering. Her male companion was also shot but survived. Marchand resident Ramah Williams has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with this shooting.

(0)(0)
Share
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.