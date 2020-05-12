Don't Miss

Saint Lucia recognizes its nurses

By St. Lucia News Online
May 12, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recognized nurses in Saint Lucia for their efforts, particularly in their ongoing battle against the deadly coronavirus COVID-19, as International Nurses Week culminated on Tuesday, May 12 with International Nurses Day.

Nurses were recognized at the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEUH), Victoria Hospital (VH) (respiratory hospital), and the National Mental Wellness Centre.

Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Jenny Daniel, said:

Executive Director of the OKEUH/VH Nancy Francis said:

International Nurses’ Week was celebrated from Wednesday, May 6 to Tuesday, May 12.

See below, photos and raw video footage (coming up) from the Ministry of Health and Wellness from Saint Lucia Nurses Week.

